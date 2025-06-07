Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William W. Douglas III purchased 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at $103,275. This trade represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $4,631,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

