XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $954,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,347 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,572,000 after buying an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $213.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.89.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

