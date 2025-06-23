ORG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 13,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,123,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $117.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $94.88 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.