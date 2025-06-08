UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,646 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LZ. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of LegalZoom.com stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.