Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

SCGLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $11.41.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 14.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.1797 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

