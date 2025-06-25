865 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Group stock opened at $1,990.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,883.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1,834.56. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,491.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,727.75.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

