Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 73 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 740.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $784.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $699.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $712.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

