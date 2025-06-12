ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 16th

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 16th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, June 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 13th.

ARKB stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,398,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

