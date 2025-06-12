ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB) Shares Set to Split on Monday, June 16th

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report)’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, June 16th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, June 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, June 13th.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Up 12.6%
ARKB stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 462.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 252.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,398,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.
