CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases New Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.95 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $216.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.38.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

