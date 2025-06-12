Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Get Fidelity Disruptors ETF alerts:

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDIF opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.28. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.94.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDIF. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 192,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Disruptors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.