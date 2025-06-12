International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $290.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. International Business Machines traded as high as $277.00 and last traded at $275.84. Approximately 1,260,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,208,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.08.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 6,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

