Luc van Ravenstein Sells 41,276 Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Luc van Ravenstein sold 41,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £63,152.28 ($85,606.99).

Elementis Stock Up 0.1%

ELM opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.88. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. Elementis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors.

