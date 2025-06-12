Luc van Ravenstein Sells 41,276 Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM) Stock

Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) insider Luc van Ravenstein sold 41,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.07), for a total transaction of £63,152.28 ($85,606.99).
Elementis Stock Up 0.1%
ELM opened at GBX 155.20 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 129.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.88. The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. Elementis plc has a 1 year low of GBX 109.60 ($1.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 169.80 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Elementis Company Profile
