Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Insider Selling

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $201.49 and last traded at $201.20. 2,206,690 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,107,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.05.

Specifically, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,310 shares in the company, valued at $23,096,331.30. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,096,331.30. This trade represents a 6.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.79.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,042 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

