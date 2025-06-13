Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Get Haleon alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Haleon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,827,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,217,000 after buying an additional 3,909,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haleon by 22.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,700,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,155 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Haleon by 22.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,849,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Haleon by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,014,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,382,000 after purchasing an additional 930,701 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HLN opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.