Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives $12.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.
A number of analysts have issued reports on HLN shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Haleon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Haleon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.
NYSE:HLN opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.31.
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.
