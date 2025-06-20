Argus Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Argus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

NCLH has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

NCLH stock opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $895,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,536,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after purchasing an additional 92,772 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 33,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 37,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

