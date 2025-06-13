Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $26.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.89.

Get Liquidia alerts:

LQDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Liquidia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Liquidia from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liquidia

Insider Buying and Selling at Liquidia

Institutional Trading of Liquidia

In other news, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $25,185.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 14,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $191,744.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,119.40. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $25,948,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Liquidia by 2,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 674,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Liquidia by 1,484.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,752 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $5,880,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Liquidia by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 571,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 433,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Price Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $19.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.04.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Liquidia

(Get Free Report

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.