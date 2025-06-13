Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Metalla Royalty & Streaming (CVE:MTA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 60.51% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Up 3.6%
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of gold, silver, copper royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada. It operates in Australia, Argentina, Mexico, Canada, Tanzania, Ecuador, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Venezuela, and the United States.
