Goldplat (LON:GDP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.01 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 6.13 ($0.08). Goldplat shares last traded at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), with a volume of 639,638 shares.

Goldplat Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 670.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Activity at Goldplat

In other news, insider Werner Klingenberg sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08), for a total value of £72,000 ($97,693.35). Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,000,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Goldplat Company Profile

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in South Africa and Ghana. It recovers gold and other precious metals from by-products, contaminated soil, and other precious metal material from mining and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

