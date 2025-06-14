BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 397.16 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 376.55 ($5.11). BP shares last traded at GBX 380.70 ($5.17), with a volume of 28,193,311 shares.

Get BP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BP to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.97) to GBX 510 ($6.92) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.51) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.70).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BP

BP Trading Up 1.5%

Insider Activity at BP

The firm has a market cap of £75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 359.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 397.16.

In related news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £17,400 ($23,609.23). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 372 ($5.05) per share, with a total value of £379.44 ($514.84). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,107. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.