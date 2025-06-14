NBC Securities Inc. Acquires 896 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 89,600.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.8%

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.02.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.