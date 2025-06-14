Simplicity Wealth LLC Takes $109,000 Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,608.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 497,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSRM stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $13.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.21. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $303.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $12.10 to $12.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded SSR Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

