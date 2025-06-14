Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,029,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $943,050,000 after buying an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in TopBuild by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,331,000 after buying an additional 40,916 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 779.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after acquiring an additional 535,478 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,353,000 after acquiring an additional 75,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $298.83 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $266.26 and a one year high of $495.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.20 and a 200 day moving average of $314.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.22.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

