Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 5,405.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,007 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.43% of Tripadvisor worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 656,986 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 483.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after buying an additional 599,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $18.66.

Insider Activity

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $255,137.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $16.00 to $16.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

