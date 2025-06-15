Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Crux Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $218.93 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $153.88 and a one year high of $234.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.41. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 32.40% and a net margin of 32.97%. The business had revenue of $637.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Compass Point set a $260.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.04.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

