CX Institutional Increases Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth $544,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 396.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 13.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 49.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 16.2% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

HAS opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.56. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.41%.

HAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

