CX Institutional Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Get STERIS alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 182.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock opened at $241.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 0.94. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $200.98 and a 52 week high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average is $222.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.