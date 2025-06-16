Analysts Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $43.15

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Five9 Trading Down 4.0%

FIVN opened at $26.65 on Friday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.37.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Five9 will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $81,764.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,594.83. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan M. Lee sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,576,515.04. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,866 shares of company stock worth $913,434. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 7,305.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 419.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

