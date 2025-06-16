Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Entergy by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Entergy by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 257,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,423,000 after acquiring an additional 153,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Entergy by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 171,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 90,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $88.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

