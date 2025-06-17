Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA) Insider Richard Hickinbotham Acquires 25,000 Shares

Directa Plus Plc (LON:DCTA – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hickinbotham acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,714.07).

Directa Plus Stock Up 46.9%

Directa Plus stock opened at GBX 12 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.74. Directa Plus Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 21 ($0.28). The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.01.

Directa Plus Company Profile

Directa Plus has a unique and patented, chemical-free production process of pristine graphene nanoplatelets (GNPs), tailored to our partners’ and customers’ requirements. The manufacturing model is flexible and scalable. We have a pioneering vision of the applications of G+® Graphene Plus in different industrial sectors.

