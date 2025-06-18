Curat Global LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,664,732.58. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.6%

Amazon.com stock opened at $214.82 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

