JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JELD

Insider Transactions at JELD-WEN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JELD-WEN

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 13,250,853 shares in the company, valued at $56,448,633.78. This represents a 1.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 649,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,605. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in JELD-WEN by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at $9,492,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $3.27 and a one year high of $17.70.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. JELD-WEN’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Free Report

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.