Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 234.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Amcor by 2,064.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Amcor by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Amcor by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.31.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Amcor PLC has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.07%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

