Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,242 shares in the company, valued at $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT stock opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.92. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.14 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

