AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Desjardins Analyst Says

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.25% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGF.B. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.75.
In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$240,609.60. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$244,080.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,048 and have sold 114,552 shares valued at $1,260,920. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
