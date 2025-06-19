Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of ACG Acquisition (LON:ACG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 720 ($9.66) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ACG Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 830 ($11.14) price objective on the stock.
ACG Acquisition Stock Up 5.4%
ACG Acquisition Company Profile
ACG Metals is a company with a vision to consolidate the copper industry through a series of roll-up acquisitions, with best-in-class ESG and carbon footprint characteristics.
In September 2024, ACG successfully completed the acquisition of the Gediktepe Mine which is expected to transition to primary copper and zinc production from 2026 and will target annual steady-state copper equivalent production of 20-25 kt.
