Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.5% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.31 and last traded at $9.42. 110,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 938,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Specifically, insider David Moatazedi sold 16,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $163,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,128.03. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 111,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $1,118,796.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,165.45. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The firm has a market cap of $599.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOLS. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the first quarter worth about $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Evolus by 988.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Evolus by 17,440.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Evolus in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

