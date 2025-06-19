Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN) Receives C$21.29 Average PT from Analysts

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MHC.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.29.
MHC.UN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.75 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Flagship Communities REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. It is formed for the purpose of owning and operating a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities and related assets, all of which are located in The United States. The objective of the trust is to provide unitholders with predictable, sustainable and growing cash distributions.
