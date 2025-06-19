Comparing Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) and Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.7% of Navios Maritime Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Partners 25.44% 10.41% 5.70% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Navios Maritime Partners has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 9.2, meaning that its stock price is 820% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Navios Maritime Partners and Britannia Bulk”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Partners $1.33 billion 0.91 $367.31 million $10.99 3.72 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime Partners and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 0.00

Navios Maritime Partners currently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.74%. Given Navios Maritime Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Navios Maritime Partners is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company’s logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

