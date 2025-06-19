Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 9,569 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,569 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 952,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 158,478 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 157,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 624,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 202,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,743,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFG opened at $5.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

