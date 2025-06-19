Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $80.83 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

