Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $184.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $188.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day moving average of $84.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($5.62). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

