Bank of America Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Bank of America from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.27% from the company’s previous close.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.75. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.