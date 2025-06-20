Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s Why

Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $2.17. 142,462 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 615,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Evaxion A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Evaxion A/S Trading Up 4.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Evaxion A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.36. Evaxion A/S had a negative return on equity of 532.72% and a negative net margin of 316.03%. Research analysts predict that Evaxion A/S – Sponsored ADR will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVAX. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Evaxion A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evaxion A/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merck & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Evaxion A/S by 123.9% during the first quarter. Merck & Co. Inc. now owns 1,214,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 671,847 shares during the period. 11.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing artificial intelligence-powered immunotherapies. The company develops EVX-01, which is in phase 2 global multi-center clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; EVX-02, a DNA-based vaccine that is in Phase 1/2a trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, DNA-based cancer vaccine for the treatment of various cancers.

