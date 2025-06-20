Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Declines By 25.1%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the May 15th total of 83,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

FCNCO stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.44.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.3516 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

