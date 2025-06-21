Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Amedisys by 1,317.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 81,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amedisys by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amedisys by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,524 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.4%

AMED stock opened at $97.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.15 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.