Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 112,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.