Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 38,303 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Mattel by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Mattel by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Mattel by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.06 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

