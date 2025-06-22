BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 321,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 670,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 475,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 448,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 47,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $454,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

