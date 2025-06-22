CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of SAP opened at $287.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. SAP SE has a one year low of $191.59 and a one year high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $353.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32.
SAP Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.