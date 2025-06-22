CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 269 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of SAP opened at $287.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.23. SAP SE has a one year low of $191.59 and a one year high of $311.40. The company has a market capitalization of $353.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.32.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. SAP’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

