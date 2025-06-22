Head to Head Comparison: Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OPAL Fuels and Excelerate Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 1 1 1 0 2.00 Excelerate Energy 3 0 4 0 2.14

OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.76%. Excelerate Energy has a consensus target price of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Excelerate Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Excelerate Energy is more favorable than OPAL Fuels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

12.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 84.6% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Excelerate Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

OPAL Fuels has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Excelerate Energy has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Excelerate Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels -0.24% -1.84% 0.29% Excelerate Energy 3.93% 2.20% 1.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OPAL Fuels and Excelerate Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $299.97 million 1.82 $11.03 million $0.02 157.50 Excelerate Energy $851.44 million 3.92 $32.88 million $1.47 19.92

Excelerate Energy has higher revenue and earnings than OPAL Fuels. Excelerate Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Excelerate Energy beats OPAL Fuels on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company engages in the generation and sale of renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. is based in White Plains, New York.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc. provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects. Excelerate Energy, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Excelerate Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Excelerate Energy Holdings, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.